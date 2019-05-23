Turkey aide slams US former advisor for hate speech

An aide to Turkey’s president responded to remarks by Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, who disrespected the Turkish leader, as reported on Anadolu Agency.

Ibrahim Kalin said the hatred against President Recep Tayyib Erdogan is because he defends the oppressed and exposes racism.

“Steve Bannon, the new guru of the racist and extremist movements in the West, calls President Erdogan ‘the most dangerous guy in the world’ while preaching hatred & warmongering,” Kalin wrote on Twitter. “Why? Because Erdogan unmasks their racist hypocrisy & defends the oppressed.”

Bannon, a former special adviser to US President Donald Trump, made the comments during a forum.

READ: Turkey to reduce US import tariffs this week, reciprocating US move