‘Bee man’ sets sights on the Guinness Book of World Records for ‘bee wearing’

...and he won't bee-have himself until he gets there!
June 22, 2019 at 12:45 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
VAN, TURKEY – JUNE 20 : Beekeeper Abdulvahap Semo grabs a handful of bees during his third attempt to set a bee wearing record in the Guinness World Records in Turkey’s eastern Van province on 20 June 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
Beekeeper Abdulvahap Semo grabs a handful of bees during his third attempt to set a bee wearing record in the Guinness World Records in Turkey’s eastern Van province on 20 June 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
Beekeeper Abdulvahap Semo covers himself with bees during his third attempt to set a bee wearing record in the Guinness World Records in Turkey’s eastern Van province on 20 June 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
