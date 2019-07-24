China rejects US sanctions over Iran’s oil purchases

China’s Foreign Ministry stated, Tuesday, that Beijing strongly rejects the US sanctions on a Chinese energy company accused of violating restrictions on Iran’s oil sector, which were imposed on Tehran due to a dispute over its nuclear program.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated that the United States had imposed sanctions on the Chinese energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong for “knowingly engaging in large transactions to buy or obtain crude oil from Iran.”

Read: Syria opposition accuses Russia of ‘using Iranian forces in northern battles’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, stressed that “China strongly opposes the sanctions”, adding that China’s cooperation with Iran is sound under international law.

Chunying told reporters during a daily press briefing: “We urge the United States to rectify this wrong behaviour and end illegal sanctions on companies and individuals.”

She continued: “The United States is ignoring the legitimate rights of all states and applies sanctions indiscriminately, which constitutes a violation of international law.”