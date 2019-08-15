DFLP: Abbas’ call to resume negotiations with the occupation goes against national decisions

On Monday, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) described the call of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to resume negotiations with the Israeli occupation as a coup against the decisions of the central councils and the National Council.

DFLP declared during a press statement, on Wednesday, that the last session of these councils recommended the discontinuation of the Oslo Accords and quitting it. Instead, the DFLP called for negotiations hosted by an international conference sponsored by the UN and framed by its resolutions. This would enable our people to enjoy full national rights and guarantee the rights of return, self-determination, and independence.

The DFLP pointed out that demonstrating readiness to resume bilateral negotiations contradicts previous commitments and undermines the role of the committee responsible for studying the mechanisms of the resolution implementation.

“The call for resuming bilateral negotiations with Netanyahu widens the circle of doubt about the credibility of the decision to suspend the agreements signed with Israel. It brings into question the seriousness of the resolution, its real objectives and whether it is part of a manoeuvre, or gateway to a new and alternative strategy for Oslo, its obligations, and entitlements.”

The DFLP reiterated its call to “withdraw the recognition of the occupation state until it recognises a Palestinian state as a fully independent country with Jerusalem as its capital and stops all forms of settlement and Judaization.”

Read: Israel army admits blindfolding Palestinians against protocol

“Security coordination with the Israeli occupation authorities must halt and an official announcement of government decisions, binding on boycotting Israeli goods and providing national, Arab and foreign alternatives. Also, a Palestinian judiciary mandate over the entire area of ​​the independent Palestinian state recognised by the United Nations resolution N°19/67, must be issued. The occupation forces and settler gangs shall be held accountable and brought before the Palestinian judiciary, tackling all the political, judicial, moral, and international dimensions.

Concluding its statement, the Front stated that: “it is time to put an end to the policy of entrapment, the vicious circle, and the failing bet, while Trump-Netanyahu’s plan, working to eliminate the Palestinian cause and national rights, is making progress. The latest manifestation of this plan is the brazen call to seize Al-Aqsa, under the pretext of temporal and spatial sharing of the mosque within the framework of the policy of Judaization of Jerusalem, and obliteration of its Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic features. ”

Yesterday, the Hebrew Channel 13 revealed a secret meeting held by the “Democratic Camp” party’s delegation on Monday with President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

The channel pointed out that “the meeting was approved by Ehud Barak, the leader of the party, and included Knesset member Issawi Frej, and Noa Rothman, granddaughter of Rabin.”

The channel quoted those who attended the meeting saying that Abbas stated: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to meet me several times, and I hope that the new government which will be formed will negotiate with me.”

Abbas added that “Netanyahu objected to the formation of a unity government with Hamas and internal Palestinian reconciliation several times, but he quickly paid millions of dollars to Hamas.”

During the meeting, Rothman asked Abbas to take measures to free Israeli citizen Avira Mengistu, according to the channel, which was held captive by Hamas in Gaza, and he promised to help.