Saudi, UAE call for talks, truce in south Yemen

Saudi Arabia and the UAE yesterday renewed their call for the separatists in Yemen to talk for the sake of reaching a truce in the south of Yemen, Arab48 reported.

This call came in the wake of continuous clashes between the separatists backed by the UAE and the government backed by Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Yemeni sources reported that the UAE forces withdrew from its headquarters in Balhaf in the governorate of Shabwa in light of the advancement of government forces.

The government force dominate Azzan, the second largest city in Shabwa, as well military camps for the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the UAE.

In a joint statement reported by the official Saudi news agency, Saudi Arabia and the UAE said that they are “concerned” about the situation and the developments in Yemen.

The Yemeni government blamed the Southern Transitional Council for the coup.

The joint Saudi and UAE statement rejected the accusations and stressed the importance of “full cooperation” with the joint committee formed by the coalition.

The Deputy Saudi Defence Minister tweeted that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are working together to achieve stability in Aden, Shabwa and Abyan.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are part of an Arab coalition fighting in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthis and forces loyal to ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The coalition entered the war in 2015 to reinstate the UN-backed President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. However the UAE has been found to be backing the Southern Transitional Council in an effort to split Yemen in to two countries, North and South, contrary to the objectives of the coalition.

