UK community groups unite in protest against arms factory expansion 

Residents of the British coastal city of Briton and campaign groups are joining forces to protest against the expansion of an arms factory in their local area.

The groups, which include members of Brighton Against the Arms Trade; Brighton Migrant Solidarity; Brighton Kurdistan Solidarity and Brighton Against Borders, will join forces to protest outside the EDO MBM arms factory near Moulsecoomb to call on Brighton and Hove City Council today to reverse its recent decision to allow the factory to expand.

Campaigners say that the EDO MBM factory has produced parts for weaponry sold to countries including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey and the United States, allowing them to commit grave human rights abuses, in violation of international law.

They also allege that EDO components are being produced for UK-supplied Saudi Tornado and Typhoon warplanes. These warplanes are assisting war crimes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen. The war in Yemen has caused over 60,000 civilian deaths and a widespread famine, with UN OCHA estimating that 8.4 million people are at imminent risk of starvation.

Mary Higgins, a member of Brighton Against the Arms Trade, said:

Millions of people in Yemen are at immediate risk of death from famine and preventable illness. We can’t stay silent when those who arm the Saudi-led coalition sit on our doorstep.

Matt Kennedy, a Moulsecoomb resident who will join the protest, commented: “There’s palpable anger amongst many local people.. The council is facilitating war crimes across the globe, we can’t stand for it.”

