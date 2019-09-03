Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisian candidates begin presidential election campaigns

September 3, 2019 at 3:44 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
People cast their votes at a polling station during Tunisian local elections, which was held first time after 2011 Arab Spring revolution, in Ben Arous, Tunisia on May 06, 2018. ( Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency )
BEN AROUS, TUNISIA - MAY 06: People cast their votes at a polling station during Tunisian local elections, which was held first time after 2011 Arab Spring revolution, in Ben Arous, Tunisia on May 06, 2018. ( Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency )
Tunisian presidential candidates yesterday began campaigning for the national elections due on 15 September.

The presidential campaign is expected to last until 13 September.

Reuters reported that among the 24 men and two women running for election are the prime minister, a media magnate detained last month on suspicion of tax fraud and money laundering, and a candidate from a moderate Islamist party that was banned before the revolution.

The presidential election was called early following April’s death of the former president Beji Caid Essebsi – the first democratically elected head of state after the popular uprising that overthrew veteran strongman Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

 

 

 

