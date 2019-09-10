Hamas: Palestinian refugee issue ‘confirms commitment to right of return’

Head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, stated that the issue of refugees is ongoing, demonstrates the steadfastness of the people, and confirms their commitment to resistance and the right of return.

This statement was made during a popular conference held in Gaza, titled “Defending the Right of Return and Confronting the Deal of the Century”.

Haniyeh also said that the refugee issue is historical proof of the plight of the Palestinian people, their displacement, and their refuge in exile and diaspora. This issue is one of the pillars of the Palestinian cause.

He explained that the refugee issue is particularly significant, as it has been subject to conspiracy since the very first wave of refuge and migration. He went on to say that the deal of the century focuses on “targeting the refugees and Jerusalem, controlling the West Bank, and intensifying settlements that continue to seize more Palestinian land.” He noted that the US administration has already begun a gradual plan to liquidate the refugee issue, beginning with attacking UNRWA, stopping aid, and pressuring countries that continue to support the UN agency. They have also redefined refugees to limit the number of refugees to tens of thousands instead of the millions living in Palestine and abroad.

Haniyeh also called for building a national strategy based on several factors; beginning with defining the phase the Palestinians are in today. “We are facing a phase of occupation that does not include negotiations, recognition, or peace with the enemy. We are in a phase of liberation from the occupation,” he said.

The second factor is organising and arranging the Palestinian home, which must be based on the principle of partnership and recognition of all components acting on the Palestinian arena.

“Exclusion, marginalisation, delegitimising, or attempts to delegitimise any factions cannot lead to national unity or achieving Palestinian national aspirations,” he said.

The third factor, according to Haniyeh, is a comprehensive approach to resistance. This would include popular, military, and armed resistance, along with political and diplomatic operations that must remain committed to national constants.

He said, “If we can act based on these factors to build a national strategy, we will be able to undermine plans that target the refugee issue and Jerusalem.”

Haniyeh also mentioned that there are rabid attempts to push for Palestinians to migrate from Palestine abroad, and from refugee camps to Europe. “This is occurring in Lebanon, the enemy is pressuring Jerusalemites, and some media outlets are encouraging immigration from Gaza.”

He said that all of this is part of the Zionist-American plan to eliminate and dissolve the issue of refugees, stressing that our people continue to remain committed to the right of return and refuse resettlement, an alternative homeland, and displacement. The future of Palestinians in their homeland, Jerusalem, and their sanctities.

Haniyeh affirmed the Palestinian people’s complete solidarity and support for their people in Lebanon and its refugee camps, “who reject the decision of the Lebanese Minister of Labour, who is trying to equate Palestinians to other foreigners, and deprives them of their political status of a Palestinian refugee.”

He also expressed his willingness to support the Palestinian-Lebanese dialogue, which will focus on the conditions of refugees in the camps and providing a decent life for refugees in Lebanese camps until they return to Palestine.

Haniyeh also called for lifting the pressure on Palestinian in many countries where some suffer from a lack of passport, travel documents, and education. All of these matters are mentioned by the Arab League resolutions, which clearly stipulated the rights guaranteed to Palestinian in host countries until they return to Palestine.