Iranian Kurd urges YPG supporters to attack Turkish community in Europe

An Iranian member of the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units militia (YPG) has urged the group’s supporters in Europe to attack Turkish communities across the continent, including embassies, shops, businesses and restaurants, rather than holding “useless” protests. The YPG member known as Hewin Argesh told Iranian television that protests in Europe against Turkey are ineffective.

While Argesh admitted that such protests and demonstrations against Turkey’s actions in Syria “are meaningful”, he claimed that they have “no impact on the course of events” and urged Kurds and any YPG supporters in Europe to attack anything that represents Turkey. Indeed, he went on to suggest that YPG supporters should also attack Turkish individuals. “Now don’t just say we don’t have a problem with Turkish people. On the contrary, Kurdish people should have a problem with Turkish people now.”

Such provocative language by this Iranian YPG member comes amid a spate of attacks against Turks and Turkish stores over the past month in particular, in protest at Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring. Attacks against Turks anywhere near protests, the vandalising Turkish-owned shops and threatening graffiti have been seen in various parts of Europe, particularly in Germany, where large numbers of Turks and Kurds are settled.

Turkey’s military operation was launched in mid-October and caused international outrage, attracting widespread condemnation. It is intended to push the Kurdish militias such as the YPG away from the Turkish-Syrian border and establish a 30 km safe zone able to house around two million Syrian refugees.

The operation came to a head last week, however, when Turkey and Russia struck a deal to cooperate on the safe zone in return for a ceasefire. The terms of the agreement include joint Turkish-Russian patrols, the removal of the YPG from the required areas and towns, and the intention to find a long-lasting political solution to the Syrian conflict.

The YPG militia is the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) which conducts terrorist attacks within Turkey and has been responsible for tens of thousands of Turkish citizens being killed. The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by the US and EU, as well as Turkey.

