UNRWA commissioner-general resigns over mismanagement claims

The Commissioner-General of UN Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Pierre Krahenbuhl, has resigned amid an internal investigation, a UN statement said yesterday.

“UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, Pierre Krahenbuhl, informed the Secretary-General that he was resigning, effective immediately,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“The UN Secretary-General has appointed Mr. Christian Saunders as the Officer-In-Charge for the interim period,” a statement by the UN said.

This came after the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) “completed a part of the ongoing inquiry into UNRWA management-related matters.” The “findings of OIOS revealed management issues which relate specifically to the Commissioner-General.”

According to the statement, “UNRWA has initiated an internal review of its governance, management and accountability functions over the last few months, so as to ensure it practices the highest standards of professionalism, transparency and efficiency.”

It added: “The review revealed a number of areas which required strengthening, and the agency has already commenced corrective action and will be pursuing further initiatives and improvements over the coming months.

Krahenbuhl, a Swiss native, has been commissioner-general of UNRWA since March 2014. Before that he was director of operations at the International Committee of the Red Cross and has a career spanning more than 25 years in the humanitarian sector.

