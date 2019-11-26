EU report names terrorist group PKK as drug traffickers

The terrorist group PKK plays an active role in continent-wide drug trafficking, a new European Union report said Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The report by the EU drugs agency (EMCDDA) and the European Law Enforcement Agency (Europol) decried growing gang violence and drug-related homicide in Europe, and cited the terrorist PKK’s role in this.

“The PKK … has been reported to be involved in organised crime, with few examples of its engagement in the drug trade in the EU,” says the 260-page 2019 EU Drug Market Report.

The document explains the drug market’s links to wider criminal activities, human trafficking, and terrorism.

“Organised crime may feed terrorism through a variety of channels, including supplying weapons, financing terrorist activities through drug distribution and infiltrating financial markets,” it warns.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkey has stressed the PKK’s pivotal role in European drug trafficking and organised crime.

The PKK earns $1.5 billion from drug trafficking annually, said the Turkish National Drug Report for 2018.