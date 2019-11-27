Report says PKK involved in drug smuggling, trafficking

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) has accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK of being involved in organized crime activities including drug trafficking in Europe.

The Centre said in the EU Drug Market Report for 2019 on Tuesday that Europeans spend about 30 billion euros a year on drugs, and this situation makes European markets an important source of income for organized crime networks.

Read: Turkey donates aid to Somalia

Speaking at the presentation of the report at the European Commission in Brussels, Dimitris Avramopoulos, European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, said drug addicts can easily access narcotics through the internet and social media, warning that smuggled drugs threaten public health and security of citizens.

European police said in a previous report that the PKK earns annually between $1.5 to $3 billion from drug trafficking which it uses to purchase arms.