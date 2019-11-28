Report: Israeli billionaire claims he aided Jared Kushner with Mideast plan

Israeli billionaire, Adam Neumann, co-founder and former CEO of WeWork contended that he had assisted US President, Donald Trump’s son in law and top advisor, Jared Kushner put together the Deal of the Century at Bahrain Economic Summit,” Vanity Fair reported.

According to the magazine, Neumann, 40 “assigned WeWork’s director of development, Roni Bahar, to hire an advertising firm to produce a slick video for Kushner that would showcase what an economically transformed West Bank and Gaza would look like”.

Kushner is said to have shown part of the video during his speech at a White House peace conference in Bahrain last summer.

Neumann who has recently stepped down as WeWork CEO with a wealth of $1.5 billion, has once told his colleagues that he was saving Saudi women; by working with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to offer women coding classes.

In another meeting, the Israeli businessman claimed that three people could save the world: himself, bin Salman and Kushner.

Following the brutal murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, Neumann said he had proposed to George W. Bush’s former national security adviser Stephen Hadley that he could act as “mentor” for bin Salman and help contain the damage caused by the journalist’s assassination.