Over 1 million antiquities stolen from Yemen 

An American archaeologist has alleged that the UAE has stolen more than one million antiquities and smuggled them out of Yemen, Yemen Extra has reported. The intention, Alexander Nagel has claimed, is to sell them on to other countries, including the US, usually via the UAE and Israel.

Nagel added that many foreigners who visited Yemen in the guise of researchers and scholars were in fact “traders” of antiquities. “They have smuggled a large number of antiquities to America worth millions of dollars,” he said. One item alone, he claimed, was valued at $34 million. “Unfortunately, many museums and collections in America receive and display the pieces without verifying their origin, although this has recently started to change.”

Earlier in the year it was reported by the New York Times that Yemen had requested US help to curb the illegal smuggling of looted antiquities. “It is clear that violent extremists are plundering our treasures and smuggling them overseas,” Yemen’s Culture Minister Marwan Dammaj said at the time.

The UAE has previously been accused of stealing antiquities from Arab countries such as Iraq, Egypt and Syria. Such stolen items have, it is said, been exhibited at the branch of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. According to Emirates Leaks, “The new version of the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, to which France has given the green light, is seen as damaging the image of the Louvre in Paris in a move intended to polish the image of the UAE and its authoritarian and repressive regime.”

