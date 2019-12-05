Poll: 40 percent of Israeli settlers near Gaza consider leaving

As many as 40 per cent of Israeli settlers who live in settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip also known as the Gaza envelope settlements do not feel safe and are considering leaving, a new poll has found.

The poll, conducted by the Israeli parliament (Knesset) Research and Information Centre (RIC) revealed that 42 per cent of the settlers in the Gaza envelope settlements live without shelters and that 24 per cent of them are considering leaving their homes.

The settlers organise from time to time mass demonstrations against what they described as “the deterioration of the security situation” in Israeli areas adjacent to the enclave.

The Israeli ​​settlements’ area constitutes about 42 per cent of Gaza Strip area; inhabited by 7,000 Jewish settlers who live in two communities; the northern settlement bloc comprising three settlements along the northern Gaza border, and the southern bloc comprising eleven settlements also known as Gush Katif.