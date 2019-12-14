Al-Sarraj: Libya will not become a ‘cave for dictatorship’

Head of United Nations-backed Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayiz Al-Sarraj, pledged on Friday not to let the country become a “cave of dictatorship” of Khalifa Haftar, Arabi21 reported.

Haftar delivered a speech on Thursday, broadcast by Al Arabiya TV, where he announced the launch of a “decisive battle” to capture Tripoli. This came shortly after the Tripoli forces had defeated Haftar’s forces, south of the capital. In his speech, Haftar declared that he had given orders to his forces to advance towards the “heart of the capital in order to release it from being jailed.”

Haftar has also asserted that he would issue amnesty for the armed groups in Tripoli, if they laid down their weapons.

“Some believe that force, dictatorship and oppression are trying to control this country,” Al-Sarraj expressed on Haftar’s announcement, “but Allah has given the strength for the sons and rebels of this country in order to protect it.”

Al-Sarraj called for all Libyans to support the democratic choice, as well as for those he described as “few,” to give up their “illusions.”

Libya: Haftar orders troops to advance on Tripoli in ‘final battle’