Saudi court sentences man to death for attacking Spanish musical 

December 30, 2019 at 10:41 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Videos & Photo Stories
Moments before performers in Riyadh were stabbed
Moments before performers in Riyadh were stabbed on 11 November 2019 [Twitter]
The Saudi Specialised Criminal Court sentenced a Yemeni man to death for stabbing and wounding three members of a Spanish musical group in the capital of Riyadh a few weeks ago, local media reported.

The same court sentenced an accomplice to 12 and a half years in prison.

On 11 November, the Yemeni man, who is in his thirties, attacked three members of a Spanish theatre group with a knife during a live performance, local media reported, adding that the man received his instructions from an Al-Qaeda leader in Yemen.

The incident took place in King Abdullah Park, one of many venues hosting the Riyadh Festival Season, a two-month entertainment festival.

