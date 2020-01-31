Haftar and the strategic goal to invade Tripoli

Ever since Khalifa Haftar took upon himself the goal to control the city of Tripoli as a strategic military objective, he took the first steps down an irreversible path. The renegade general must either invade the capital or die.

Haftar confirmed this to me and another colleague in a private meeting in Tripoli. We had asked to meet him because he had become a controversial figure in Libya. He was travelling around the city with a few hundred veterans and some equipment. It was noticeable at the time that he was a source of concern and discomfort for many, as he caused chaos and disarray wherever he went and was a harmful did not even alert the government at the time.

Our relationship with Khalifa Haftar dates back to 1987 when he was captured by the Chadians and he chose to join the National Front for the Salvation of Libya, which we belonged to, as an opponent of the Gaddafi regime. Like many during that time (2013), we were very curious about what Khalifa Haftar’s intentions were and had a great curiosity to know what Haftar’s successor had in terms of intentions and plans in order to give him advice that would serve the February revolution.

Haftar indicated that the government was no longer able to control the country and that the Libyan National Conference had failed to carry out its duties. He stressed that the army is on his side and that large numbers of people will line up alongside him. So many “revolutionaries”, and some Islamic elements – except for the Muslim Brotherhood and extremists – also supported him. He added that he would form a council of notables from the tribes to serve as a parliament.

Haftar announced his intention for a military project aimed at uniting the army and countering ‘terrorist militias’. His talk was focused on a major work that will be announced several weeks after the beginning of 2014. This is indeed what happened when he appeared on Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya television channel from Dubai and made his coup statement in which he announced freezing the government’s work, along with with the General National Congress (parliament) and the constitutional declaration.

In response to that statement, the government had announced that it did not recognise Khalifa Haftar’s authority and would seek to arrest him and bring him to trial.

During that time, Haftar was nothing more than someone making promises, existing as a militia like all of the militias deployed in various parts of the country. He tried to attack several Libyan cities and tribes, beginning with Tarhuna – southeast of Tripoli – which is the origin of the Al-Furjan tribe to which he belongs, but he failed.

Nevertheless, Haftar continued his shuttle journey through Libya until he settled in Benghazi. But during that period no one took him seriously, including Ali Zidan’s government, who ridiculed him and his statements, and no one paid attention to him.

Our meeting with him preceded the battles of Benghazi and Derna and it was not expected that he would march on the capital in April 2019. Haftar would not have carried out any of his crimes in Benghazi, Derna, the south, and currently in Tripoli, had it not been for the support he received from the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other countries supporting him.

Who is Khalifa Haftar:

He does not recognise the Government of National Accord nor its legitimacy. In his opinion, those who govern Tripoli are militias and terrorists.

He only believes in a military solution.

He does not recognise the peace process, a political solution, or a political process.

His top goal is to militarily occupy Tripoli and “liberate” it from the terrorists and militias, to overthrow the government and all political and civil institutions therein, and to establish a military rule that fully controls the country.

War or peace

If Haftar accepts peace, then this means stopping the war, but war is the top and only goal in Haftar’s strategy because it will enable him to occupy Tripoli. If he continues in the war, he is heading towards defeat; a suicide mission. This is the core of the impasse that Haftar has unavoidably fallen into. He is unable to escape it because of the inherent dual contradiction in his military strategy, not to mention politics.

He will not accept peace because that does not achieve his first and primary goal, which is the occupation of Tripoli, and he cannot invade Tripoli because he does not have the power to do so.

If he accepts the cease-fire, it would mean a stop to the war and if the war stops, it would mean a peaceful solution and therefore defeat.

Haftar does not have a political entity or organisation, and what was known as the political or cultural elites in Benghazi have been almost completely eliminated, crushed, or expelled them from the country. “Dignity” is a mixture of the remnants of the retired Gaddafi army that has not had a real presence since the early eighties, opportunistic tribal groups, and a group of militia elements that are linked only by personal interests and greed for money and influence. This is what has been called “the Libyan National Army”.

Haftar became a trojan horse for the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other countries. Time and time again, he demonstrated his incompetence in this role. He is a failed instrument to achieve the aspirations of his supporters and the plans that regional and international powers are planning on his back, including programs, aspirations, and military and geopolitical arrangements in the region.

These ambitions and arrangements are summarised in eliminating any existence of what has been known since 2010 as the Arab Spring, and working to establish and support military or non-military dictatorships in the largest part of the Arab world, in order to preserve the status quo before 2010 and support it at whatever cost of Arab and Muslim lives, money, time, energy, and capabilities. Among the countries that seek this goal are the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia (which is known as the axis of Arab evil), and from outside the region, France and Russia. Among the targeted countries were Libya, Tunisia, Sudan, Algeria and Lebanon.

Haftar has undoubtedly proved he is not suitable or prepared to enter a political process in Libya. In fact, Fayez Al-Sarraj, the leader of the internationally recognised National Accord government in Tripoli, after multiple attempts in more than seven meetings with Haftar since 2015, was forced in early 2019 to be convinced that Haftar does not respect covenants and treaties.

Haftar and his aides have stated more than once that they are continuing in the war and are not looking for a political solution. They have also said they will not reach a peaceful or political settlement with the legitimate government in Tripoli. This was a blatant challenge to the international community, as it is paralyzed and unable to produce peaceful solutions.

Many analysts and observers wonder about the so-called international community and its weak and contradictory stances towards the Libyan situation. There are those who interpret this as a long-term plan to exhaust the military forces in the western region and enable Haftar to enter Tripoli and seize power in it. Despite his blatant and reckless boldness in rejecting peaceful solutions and denying the political process, he is getting stronger by the day and receives more political, military and logistical support. This can only be explained by the idea of “creating a new Muammar Gaddafi”.

There is no doubt that Turkey’s intervention in late 2019 has confused all other powers and rebalanced the region. The Europeans, who are not happy with Turkey’s emergence on the scene, rushed to Berlin on January 19th and 20th to take over the Turkey-Russia initiative on January 13th to bring peace to Libya. Haftar and his allies became angrier and this deepened the chasm, raising the level of aggression against Tripoli, falling deeper into the trap of its invasion by refusing to accept the cease-fire. The Haftar camp confirmed that the solution lies within the rifle and that their attendance at the international meetings and forums held here and there is only for the sake of listening only, and not in search of political solutions. Thus, the Haftar strategic project to invade Tripoli continues.

Where is the solution?

Now that Haftar’s forces have reached the outskirts of Tripoli and Misrata, and after ensuring the arrival of air and ground supplies from his loyal allies, what can the authority in Tripoli, Misrata and the western region do?

It is clear that Haftar is determined to continue the war until his very last fighter in order to achieve only ambition, i.e. to get his tanks into the heart of the capital, sooner or later, whatever the price.

Forces in the western region have the combat power and will to defend Tripoli and other cities, but not without supplies and additional continuous military expertise. Here, the Turkish contribution – according to the memorandum recently signed by the two parties – will have its decisive role in the conflict.

The National Accord government should assume the role entrusted to it, and rise to the level of its responsibility, and bear it before the world, by leading and unifying the camp confronting Haftar skilfully. It must reconsider its handling of the battle, as it is a “war government”. A war government requires a military administration that interacts with events and developments in the battlefields. It is required to have a qualified defence minister and military personnel with experience and expertise. It must also feed its ministers with professional figures capable of uniting the ranks, rallying energies, and bringing together armed groups in the western region under one military umbrella that is under the army.

We should perhaps learn a lesson from what happened in the eastern region, as Haftar had been fighting for almost four years before his opponents’ guns fell silent. Today, he is controlling them with terror, intimidation, and with iron and fire, if he manages to enter Tripoli, he will govern it, as Gaddafi did, with force and coercion, without taking into consideration the poor oppressed people.

