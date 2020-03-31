Israel: Soldiers arrest Omar Barghouti and his son in home raid

Israeli forces arrested prominent Palestinian human rights defender Omar Barghouti, a co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, and his son, early this morning.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli soldiers claim that Barghouti and his 19-year-old son Mohammed, from the village of Kobar, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in several terrorist incidents in recent months.

Witnesses reported that Israeli forces broke into the home of the Barghouti family and vandalised all furniture before they abducted Barghouti, the father of the late Saleh who was killed by the Israeli military, and Asem, who is currently imprisoned by Israeli authorities.

Saleh was shot “point blank” in an apparent “extrajudicial killing” by Israeli forces, according to an investigation by human rights group B’Tselem.

During the raid this morning, local residents threw stones but were met with riot dispersal means including teargas and stun grenades.

READ: Israel renews administrative detention for female Palestinian journalist

The soldiers also raided another village based in Ramallah and detained Mahmoud Murrar, a lawyer from the village of Budrus and seized his car, reported Wafa news agency.

Following the arrests, the Ramallah municipality moved quickly to sterilise areas of the city raided this morning by the Israeli soldiers to make sure they are clear from the novel coronavirus disease.

Ramallah Mayor Musa Hadid told Wafa in a telephone interview that as a precautionary move, the city’s streets, public places and buildings raided by Israeli soldiers were being sterilised which could take 10 hours, in order to ease people’s concerns.

In addition, Euro-Mediterranean Human Right Monitor has called for an investigation into the suspicious behaviour of Israeli soldiers and settlers who appear to be attempting to spread the infection, after urging them to stop raiding Palestinian cities and towns that threaten preventive measures taken by the Palestinian Authority to control the outbreak.

READ: Harvard urged to divest almost $200m from companies linked to Israel settlements