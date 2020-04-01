Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria: Assad regime says Israel targeted Homs

April 1, 2020 at 8:58 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Syria
Debris of buildings are seen after airstrikes were carried out in Syria [Yusuf Homs/Anadolu Agency]
Debris of buildings are seen after airstrikes were carried out in Syria [Yusuf Homs/Anadolu Agency]
The Syrian regime on Tuesday claimed that Israeli fighter jets carried missile strikes in Homs province.

The SANA news agency affiliated with the Assad regime said: “At 20:25 of Tuesday, the Israeli warplanes launched a number of missiles, from over Lebanon, into the direction of eastern Homs.

“Immediately, the army air defense intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them,” the news agency reported.

Israel is yet to comment on the Syrian regime’s claims.

Notably, Iran-backed terror group and Lebanese Hezbollah are stationed alongside, with regime forces in Homs.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has launched many airstrikes on the regime’s military sites and Iranian-backed groups.

