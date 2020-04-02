Tunisia: President pardons 1,420 prisoners as part of COVID-19 prevention measures

Tunisian President Kais Saied has pardoned more than 1,400 prisoners, who will be released to reduce overcrowding in prisons in anticipation of the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement today, the Tunisian presidency announced: “President Kais Saied decided to grant 1,420 convicts executive clemency, which means that they will all be released.”

President Saied stressed the need to sterilise prisons and support the efforts of special health units, in order to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, President Saied decided to grant a pardon to 1,856 prisoners, whereby 670 prisoners were released, while the sentences of the rest were reduced with the aim of curbing the phenomenon of overcrowding in prisons, and aiding the health of the population.

This evening, the Tunisian presidency announced that the country’s National Security Council decided to extend the duration of the general quarantine for another two weeks, starting from 5 April, with the aim of limiting the spread of the virus.

Tunisia has so far announced 362 cases of infection with the virus, and nine deaths.

Tunisia has previously imposed a general quarantine throughout the country, in addition to a night-time curfew that entered into effect on 17 March.