Netanyahu: ‘Trump promised to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Jordan Valley, settlements’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday expressed confidence that the US will recognise the occupation state’s sovereignty over illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank “within a few months”.

In a televised speech, broadcast on Israeli Channel 12, Netanyahu said: “I am confident that the promise of US President Donald Trump, to recognise the Israeli sovereignty over the settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, will be fulfilled a few months from now.”

He added: “I am sure that this promise will be fulfilled, and we can celebrate another epoch-making moment in the history of Zionism.”

According to Channel 12, Netanyahu made the statements despite his fear that Trump’s term will end in light of the fierce competition he will face in the upcoming elections in November against the Democratic candidate John Biden.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that his country considered the annexation of territories in the West Bank a “decision that belongs only to Israel”.

Since Trump took office, he has recognised Israel’s sovereignty over the entirety of occupied Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, despite the fact that this decision contradicts international law and UN Security Council resolutions, which consider the Arab lands seized by Israel in 1967 as occupied.

Last week, Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance, agreed to form an emergency unity government, on the basis of a rotating premiership.

The two leaders also agreed to present a bill to annex the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements in the West Bank in early July.

In January, Trump announced the so-called “deal of the century”, which included the establishment of a Palestinian demi-state in the form of an archipelago connected by bridges and tunnels, announcing the city of Jerusalem the undivided capital of Israel, and permitting Tel Aviv to take over the Jordan Valley.

Palestinian officials said that under the US plan, Israel would take over 30-40 per cent of the occupied West Bank, including the entire city of Jerusalem.