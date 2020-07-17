International Press Institute condemns Ghada Aweis phone piracy

The International Press Institute has denounced the hacking of the phone of Al-Jazeera broadcaster Ghada Aweis, and the defamation campaign launched against her by Saudi social media accounts.

The institute confirmed in a statement published on its website on Wednesday, that Aweis and her Jordanian colleague Ola Al-Fares were both targetted.

The institute’s statement came after concluding that Aweis was subjected to a systematic online harassment campaign launched by Saudi social media accounts, in addition to hacking her mobile phone.

An analysis conducted by Marc Owen Jones, researcher and professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, found that the campaign, which resulted in more than 25,000 tweets and retweets within just 24 hours, was driven by several prominent Saudi Twitter accounts.

READ: Amnesty demands Israel prevent NSO from exporting spyware to rights abusers