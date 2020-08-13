Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

US military accuses Iranian forces of boarding Liberian-flagged civilian ship

August 13, 2020 at 4:59 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, UAE, US
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker MV Sirius Star is at anchor on 19 November 2008 off the coast of Somalia. William [S. Stevens/U.S. Navy via Getty Images]
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker MV Sirius Star is at anchor on 19 November 2008 off the coast of Somalia. William [S. Stevens/U.S. Navy via Getty Images]
 August 13, 2020 at 4:59 am

The United States military on Wednesday said that Iranian forces had boarded a civilian vessel in international waters in the Gulf, Reuters reports.

The US military’s Central Command released a grainy black-and-white video on Twitter showing a helicopter near a large ship.

“Today in international waters, Iranian forces, including two ships and an Iranian ‘Sea King’ helicopter, overtook and boarded a ship called the ‘Wila,'” the US Central Command said in a tweet.

According to Refinitiv tracking data, Wila is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker and was currently anchored near the United Arab Emirates’ port of Khor Fakkan.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place near the Strait of Hormuz and the ship was eventually released by Iranian forces. The official said the United States military was not involved in anything other than monitoring the situation.

Tensions between Iran and the United States increased last year following a series of incidents involving shipping in and near the Gulf.

In July 2019, Iran briefly seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf after Britain seized the Iranian tanker Grace 1, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.

READ: US seeks to seize gasoline in four Iran tankers bound for Venezuela 

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasIranMiddle EastNewsUAEUS
Show Comments
Show Comments