MEMO in conversation with Nisreen Eslaim

Join us for a live conversation with Sudanese environmental activist and UN Secretary General youth adviser on climate change Nisreen Elsaim discussing the devastating River Nile floods which have left more than 100 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

Sudan has declared a state of emergency amid stalled negotiations with Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile dam dispute, as the Nile reached water levels not seen for nearly a century.

Starting at 3PM GMT (4PM UK TIME)