Three Egyptian policemen, four prisoners killed in prison break attempt

Three Egyptian policemen were killed while preventing four prisoners on death row fleeing a Cairo prison on Wednesday, the interior ministry said, Reuters reports.

All four militants were killed in the failed attempt to escape from Tora prison, it added in a statement.

Three of the prisoners named in the statement were convicted in 2018 with establishing and joining a militant group called Ansar al-Sharia and killing at least 10 policemen in a series of attacks between August 2013 and May 2014.

The fourth was convicted in 2018 of killing a Christian doctor, local newspapers said.

The interior ministry statement did not give further details.

