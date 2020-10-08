Iran: Face masks must be worn in public in Tehran

Iranian authorities have announced their intention to impose the use of protective masks in public places across the capital, Tehran, starting Saturday, local media reported yesterday.

The move comes following a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, as well as the shortage of beds and medical supplies in the city’s hospitals.

The assistant to the Iranian health minister, Erge Harirchi, was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as saying that the capital was facing a “crisis that is worse than other parts of the country”.

“There are a total of 4,793 coronavirus patients in Tehran hospitals, including 948 held in intensive care, and 311 others waiting in the emergency rooms,” Harirchi said.

Face masks were imposed in public buildings in July, but reports have said they would now be compulsory in open places across the city.

Iran has so far recorded 479,825 infection cases, making it the worst hit country in the Middle East.

READ: Jordan moves schools online as coronavirus cases rise