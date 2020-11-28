South Africa man travels from Cape Town to Al-Aqsa Mosque on foot

Shahid Bin Yusef Takala, a South African university lecturer, has walked from Cape Town to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and is planning to continue his journey on foot to Medina and Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Takala, who arrived at Al-Aqsa Mosque in February, set off from Cape Town on 15 August, 2018, and travelled through Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt before reaching Gaza, according to Arabi21.com.

He attempted to continue his walk towards Jerusalem through Gaza, but the Israeli occupation prevented him. As a result, he walked back to Egypt and through Sinai and Jordan, and from there, he walked to Jerusalem.

Takala could not leave Al-Aqsa Mosque due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but he described it as a "great blessing" that he was unable to leave the third holiest place in the world for Muslims.

"Praise be to God, I have the opportunity every day to perform the five daily prayers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque," Takala expressed. "I feel that it's an honour from God and a privilege for me to pray the five daily prayers from dawn until night at Al-Aqsa," he added.

READ: Jordan asserts custodianship of Al-Aqsa fearing Saudi takeover

The former lecturer at the University of South Africa is planning to write a book under the title My Spirited Struggle, in which he is planning to document his journey.

After leaving Al-Aqsa Mosque, he intends to walk to Saudi Arabia to visit the Prophet Muhammad's Mosque in Medina (PBUH), the second holiest city for Muslims, and then to perform Hajj in Mecca.