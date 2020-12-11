Egypt army announces killing of 25 people

Egyptian military spokesman, Tamer Al-Rifai, announced in a statement on Tuesday that 25 people were killed during a raid on "terrorist sites", without revealing their identities or the charges against them.

The statement added, on Twitter, that the army's operations, which lasted from September to 8 December, resulted in the injury and death of two officers and four non-commissioned officers, and a soldier.

Also, 12 other wanted persons were arrested and 437 bunkers and stores of explosives were destroyed, as well as four-wheel-drive car bombs and 159 explosive devices.

The statement confirmed the arrest of 1,448 individuals who tried to infiltrate as illegal immigration and seized and destroyed five tunnels in the northeast of the country.

Since February 2018, joint army and police forces have launched an expanded military operation under the name Sinai 2018, to eliminate Daesh militants without successfully extending their control over the peninsula.

