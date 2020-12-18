Pakistan 'opens secret normalisation talks' with Israel

Pakistan has "opened secret normalisation talks" with Israel, Hebrew website Nziv has reported, quoting Israeli political sources. It is claimed that a British Airways flight landed at Ben Gurion International Airport on 20 November carrying Sayed Bukhari, an advisor to the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Bukhari flew from Islamabad to London and then to Tel Aviv," said the sources. "He was warmly welcomed and accompanied directly to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem."

The Pakistani official is said to have carried a message from Khan, who had "made a strategic decision to start political and diplomatic talks with Israel." Bukhari stayed in Israel for a few days, during which he met with the head of the Mossadspy agency, Yossi Cohen, and handed the secret letter to him.

The Hebrew website claimed that, "Islamabad is currently keen to open a dialogue with Israel about normalising relations in order to help in relations with India, while taking advantage of the atmosphere resulting from the normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE and talks of a similar step by Saudi Arabia."

The Israel government is said to have responded positively to Khan and appreciated his move. It apparently pledged to do everything in its power to support Pakistan at this stage. "Normalising relations between Tel Aviv and Islamabad will grant Pakistan more economic stability," the sources pointed out.

According to Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom, senior officials from a major Muslim country that does not have diplomatic relations with Israel visited the occupation state within the past two weeks and met with Israeli representatives.

The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all agreed to normalise relations with Israel since August. Brokered by the outgoing Trump administration, the deals have been described as the US president's efforts to have a major diplomatic coup before the election last month and before he leaves office.

