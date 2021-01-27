Lebanon: 30 wounded in lockdown clashes with security police

At least 30 anti-lockdown protesters were wounded in clashes with Lebanese security police on Monday, the National News Agency (NNA) has reported. Protesters in the north Lebanon city of Tripoli were also demonstrating against the fines imposed on those who breach the lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the NNA, the protesters threw rocks at the main government building in the city before police officers started to fire tear gas. It was not immediately clear whether the protest was spontaneous or organised, but it is not the first such demonstration in Tripoli against the coronavirus measures.

The city is Lebanon's poorest, with many residents living below the poverty line. Restrictions on daily life have not been respected as local people seek to make a living.

The Lebanese government extended a total lockdown by two weeks in an attempt to curb the increase in Covid-19 infections and protect the collapsing health sector. The country of six million people has seen over 280,000 cases and 2,404 deaths from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic. It is expecting the delivery of its first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine consignment next month.

