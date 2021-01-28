Lebanon: Amnesty condemns use of French law enforcement weapons against protesters

Amnesty International condemned the use of French law enforcement weapons against protesters in Lebanon in a report published today.

The rights watchdog said over 100 verified videos had revealed French-made policing weapons, including rubber bullets, tear gas grenades, and armoured personnel carriers were regularly used against protesters.

Unprecedented mass anti-government demonstrations erupted across Lebanon in October 2019, following a proposed tax on internet calling.

Largely peaceful protests were met with repression and violence which several human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch, frequently termed excessive.

Some of the 101 videos, medical records and testimonies from between October 2019 and August 2020, reviewed by Amnesty, show French made weapons being used unlawfully, the report said.

Violations include firing tear gas canisters directly at protesters and shooting rubber bullets at chest level, sometimes at close range.

The rights watchdog said these unlawful uses of French weapons had led to serious injuries to the head, eyes and upper body.

Amnesty France advocacy officers on arms transfers, Aymeric Elluin, said: "France has for years been supplying Lebanese security forces with law enforcement equipment that they then used to commit or facilitate serious human rights violations."

The French manufactured weapons were used as early as 2015, according to the report, including during that year's 'You Stink!' protests over a waste management crisis that saw rubbish pile up on streets across Beirut.

Elluin said: "We call on France to ensure that there are no further sales until the Lebanese authorities have acknowledged past violations and most importantly taken action to deter them from re-occurring."

"Lebanese security forces are operating in a climate of impunity," he added.

Amnesty slammed the involvement of French made weapons in the crackdown on demonstrations "shameful".

Elluin said: "President Macron's pledge to support the Lebanese people should extend to the promotion of human rights, accountability and the rule of law in Lebanon instead of placing French equipment in the hands of serial human rights violators."

