UN observers accuse Yemeni government of money laundering and corruption

UN sanctions observers accused the Yemeni government on Tuesday of money laundering and corruption, Reuters has reported. According to the observers, this has an "adverse effect" on access to adequate food supplies in the country.

The UN observers are tasked with monitoring the implementation of international sanctions on Yemen. In their annual report they note that in January 2018, Saudi Arabia deposited $2 billion with the Central Bank of Yemen as part of a development and reconstruction programme intended to finance credit to purchase commodities such as rice, sugar, milk and flour to enhance food security and domestic price stability.

However, the observers found that the Central Bank had violated its foreign exchange rules, manipulated the foreign exchange market and "laundered a substantial part of the Saudi deposit in a sophisticated money-laundering scheme" that saw traders receive a $423 million windfall. "The $423 million is public money, which has been illegally transferred to private corporations. Documents provided by the Central Bank of Yemen fail to explain why they adopted such a destructive strategy."

This, they pointed out, was "an act of money laundering and corruption perpetrated by government institutions, in this case the Central Bank of Yemen and the Government of Yemen, in collusion with well-placed businesses and political personalities, to the benefit of a select group of privileged traders and businessmen."

The UN report added that in Houthi-controlled areas, the group has collected taxes and other state revenue needed to pay government salaries and provide basic services to citizens. It is estimated that the Houthis diverted at least $1.8 billion in 2019, "a large portion" of which was used to fund their war effort.

The UN observers also reported that, "There is a growing body of evidence that shows that individuals or entities within the Islamic Republic of Iran are engaged in sending weapons and weapons components to the Houthis." This, the officials noted, is in violation of a UN arms embargo.