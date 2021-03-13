US joins 31 countries calling for Egypt to respect human rights

The US Mission to the International Organisations in Geneva has announced on Friday that it was "pleased to join 31 countries led by Finland," calling on Egypt to respect human rights.

"We remain deeply concerned about the trajectory of human rights in Egypt and share the concerns expressed by the High Commissioner for Human Rights and Special Procedure mandate holders," the statement read.

"We draw particular attention to restrictions on freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, the constrained space for civil society and political opposition, and the application of terrorism legislation against peaceful critics," the statement added.

It continued: "We recognise the new NGO law that establishes a new legal framework more favourable for the operation of civil society organisations. It is crucial that the law will be used to empower civil society actors working in all fields."

The Western countries urged Egypt: "To guarantee space for civil society – including human rights defenders – to work without fear of intimidation, harassment, arrest, detention or any other form of reprisal. That includes lifting travel bans and asset freezes against human rights defenders."

They stressed: "We call on Egypt to lift restrictions on media and digital freedom and to end the practice of blocking the websites of independent media outlets, and to release all journalists who have been arrested in the course of practicing their profession. We urge Egypt to end the use of terrorism charges to hold human rights defenders and civil society activists in extended pre-trial detention and the practice of adding detainees to new cases with similar charges after the legal limit for pre-trial detention has expired. We also ask Egypt to cease the use of the terrorism entities list to punish individuals for exercising their right to freedom of expression."

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who ousted the first-ever freely elected Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi from power in 2013, has overseen an extensive crackdown on political dissent that has steadily tightened in recent years.

"It's been seven years since there has been any kind of collective action on Egypt at the Human Rights Council, all the while the situation has declined sharply – this is a crucial step," Kevin Whelan, Amnesty International representative to the UN in Geneva, told Reuters. "We're at the point where the survival of the human rights movement in Egypt is at stake."

Most of the signatory countries are European, joined by Australia, Canada and New Zealand. No countries from the African or Middle East region have backed the statement.