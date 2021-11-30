UN chief: Israel human rights violations, settlements erode chances of peace

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday that Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights and the illegal Israeli settlements erode the chances of peace, Wafa news agency reported.

Marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Guterres said: "The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory – including East Jerusalem continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security."

Guterres stressed that "persistent violations of the rights of Palestinians along with the expansion of settlements risk eroding the prospect of a two-State solution."

"The overall goal remains two states living side-by-side in peace and security, fulfilling the legitimate national aspirations of both peoples, with borders based on the 1967 lines and Jerusalem as the capital of both states."

He called on all parties "to avoid unilateral steps that would undermine the chances for a peaceful resolution of the conflict based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions."

The UN Chief added: "I further call on the parties to engage constructively to end the closure of Gaza and improve the living conditions of all Palestinians under occupation."

