Saudi releases first batch of Yemeni prisoners following truce-deal

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said today that it had started transporting released prisoners to the southern port city of Aden in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under a humanitarian initiative to support an UN-brokered truce.

The coalition said last month that it would release 163 prisoners from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group who fought against the Kingdom, as part of a humanitarian initiative. Commenting on the prisoner release coalition spokesman, General Turki Al-Malki, said the move aimed to support UN efforts to solidify a two-month truce that went into effect on 2 April and "prepare the atmosphere for dialogue between the Yemeni sides and facilitate closing the prisoners and detainees file".

ICRC spokesperson in Yemen, Bashir Omar, told Reuters that 108 freed detainees would be flown from Saudi Arabia to the southern port city of Aden, where Yemen's Saudi-backed government is based, and nine to the Houthi-held capital, Sana'a. In the first batch, a flight carrying about 40 Houthi prisoners landed this morning in Aden, which has been a stronghold of the Saudi loyalists Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The last major prisoner exchange, involving around 1,000 detainees, took place in 2020 as part of confidence-building steps agreed at the last peace talks held in 2018.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sana'a. The war has killed tens of thousands, devastated the economy and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The truce deal also included allowing fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights operating from Sana'a airport.

A two-month ceasefire has given aid groups a chance to step up aid to Yemen's hungry millions, but malnutrition ravaging children is projected to worsen if fighting returns, or humanitarian funding does not pick up.

Hunger and malnutrition have worsened this year, the UN's March data showed, and the body projected that, between June and December, those unable to secure minimum nutrition will hit a new high of 19 million, up from 17.4 million currently.

The number facing famine-like conditions could increase from 31,000 to 161,000 people, the UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis said.