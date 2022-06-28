Israel building regional air defence alliance against Iran, Gantz says

Confirming reports about secret meetings between Israeli, Saudi, Qatari, Bahraini and Emirati military officials, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said yesterday that Tel Aviv is building a regional air defence alliance against Iran, local media reported.

"We are building our wide partnership with additional countries in the region to ensure a secure, stable and prosperous Middle East," Gantz said.

"Among other things, this also includes aerial defence," he added.

"We will strengthen this, as a stable Middle East is an international, regional and Israeli interest of the highest order," the Times of Israel reported him saying.

This came as Reuters had reported that Iran and the United States were expected to return to indirect talks in the coming days amid EU efforts to move the negotiations to reinstate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"With the expected or possible resumption of the nuclear talks, we will continue to work together with the United States and other countries in order to make our position clear and influence the crafting of the deal – if there is such," Gantz told reporters.

"It would be proper to make clear that Israel does not oppose a nuclear deal in itself. It opposes a bad deal," he said.

