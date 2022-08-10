Iran releases French anthropologist on five-day prison furlough

The Iranian authorities have granted imprisoned French anthropologist Fariba Adelkhah a five-day furlough, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani said on Tuesday. According to Iran's ISNA, Kermani expressed her hope that the judiciary will extend Adelkhah's leave.

The anthropologist holds dual French-Iranian nationality. She was arrested at Tehran Airport in June 2019 with her colleague and partner Roland Marchal. They were each sentenced to five years in prison for endangering national security and spreading anti-regime propaganda.

Marchal, 64, was released in March as part of a prisoner exchange between Paris and Tehran. Adelkhah was kept in prison despite criticism from the French government.

