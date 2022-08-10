Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran releases French anthropologist on five-day prison furlough

Colleagues of the French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, hold placards depicting her as they gather in front high education school Science-Po, in Paris, on 13 January 2022 [THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images]
The Iranian authorities have granted imprisoned French anthropologist Fariba Adelkhah a five-day furlough, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani said on Tuesday. According to Iran's ISNA, Kermani expressed her hope that the judiciary will extend Adelkhah's leave.

The anthropologist holds dual French-Iranian nationality. She was arrested at Tehran Airport in June 2019 with her colleague and partner Roland Marchal. They were each sentenced to five years in prison for endangering national security and spreading anti-regime propaganda.

Marchal, 64, was released in March as part of a prisoner exchange between Paris and Tehran. Adelkhah was kept in prison despite criticism from the French government.

