UN Envoy arrives in Gaza for talks with Palestinian officials

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday for talks with Palestinian officials in the territory, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The envoy crossed into Gaza from Israel through the Erez terminal, a local security source said.

No information was provided about the meetings the UN Envoy will hold in Gaza.

Home to a population of 2.3 million, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a years'-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

