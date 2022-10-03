Iraq: Man's body pulled from under rubble of collapsed building in central Baghdad

A man's body has been recovered from under a Baghdad building that collapsed on Saturday while an investigation is under way to uncover the circumstances of the accident, the Iraqi Civil Defence said on Sunday, according to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed's Arabic news website.

The collapsed four-storey National Laboratory building, which housed medical clinics, was located in Al-Wathiq Square in the Karrada district of the Iraqi capital.

The recovered body has been identified to be the building's security guard, according to the Civil Defence's statement, which did not provide further details.

Civil Defence is still searching under the rubble of the building and more bodies may be found in the coming hours, the Director of the Civil Defence Media Department, Jawdat Abdel Rahman, said.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had ordered on Saturday the opening of an investigation into the incident, including into the permit granted by previous governments for the building's construction. He said that the incident confirms the validity of anti-corruption efforts and ending the granting of random construction permits.

The Iraqi Parliament's Integrity Committee said that it intends to interrogate Investment Authority officials to discuss the building's collapse incident and find out its causes.

"The Parliamentary Integrity Committee will host next Wednesday the Head of the National Investment Commission, the Governor of Baghdad, and the Director of the Baghdad Investment Commission, to discuss the circumstances of the collapse of the National Laboratory building in Karrada, Baghdad," a statement by the Parliament's media unit read.

