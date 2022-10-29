Bella Hadid visits Palestine exhibition in Qatar

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid expressed joy at visiting the Palestine exhibition during an event for international fashion organised by the wife of the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser.

Hadid, who is facing campaigns against her by Israeli supporters on social media due to her support of the Palestinian cause, wore a keffiyeh-print scarf while visiting the Palestinian exhibition.

Bella posted on her Instagram: "Landed in Doha and went straight to see the incredible new Palestine exhibition, 'Labour of Love'. This show brought tears to my eyes and even more pride for my beautiful Palestinian roots and people. I love you Qatar and I love you Palestine!"

Bella also attended the opening of Baghdad: Eye's Delight held at the Museum of Islamic Art.

Bella was accompanied by her father, businessperson Mohammad Hadid, and posted a number of pictures on her Instagram account.

Hadid and her father are participating in an event for the Fashion Trust Arabia initiative, sponsored by Qatar, to discover and support Arab talents in the fashion sector.

