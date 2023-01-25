Israel demolishes Palestinian village for 212th time
The bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb, situated near Beersheba in the Negev Desert is an historical Ottoman-era settlement but Israel does not recognise it. Israeli authorities repeatedly demolish the temporary structures built but the villagers, who refuse to leave and always rebuild.
