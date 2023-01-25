Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel demolishes Palestinian village for 212th time

The bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb, situated near Beersheba in the Negev Desert is an historical Ottoman-era settlement but Israel does not recognise it. Israeli authorities repeatedly demolish the temporary structures built but the villagers, who refuse to leave and always rebuild.
January 25, 2023 at 1:01 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
January 25, 2023 at 1:01 pm

READ: Israel demolishes Palestine Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb for 212th time

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments