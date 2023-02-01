Palestinian factions condemn Israeli crackdown on prisoners

Palestinian resistance factions condemned on Tuesday the latest Israeli crackdown on Palestinian prisoners, describing the aggression as "playing with fire". The factions released the statement after meeting in Gaza. Israel's attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem were also discussed.

"We hail the Palestinian resistance heroes in the occupied West Bank," said the factions. "We announce our full support for all the resistance cells, groups and brigades which seek revenge for the blood of our martyrs, and defend our holy sites."

The visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region was rejected as having little meaning. Blinken's visit follows those made by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and CIA Director William Burns.

In a wide-ranging statement, the resistance factions also condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, and stressed their support for the Islamic Republic against any aggression. They then called on the Palestinian Authority to release all of the political prisoners it is holding, as well as to allow the resistance groups to defend the people of Palestine, their property, land and holy sites.

"The escalating Israeli attacks against female Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, especially those imprisoned in the Damon Prison, is a crime that must not go unnoticed," said Hamas in a separate statement. "Israeli occupation soldiers beat and isolated Palestinian women this morning, and confiscated their personal property."

The movement called for all Palestinians and free people around the world to stand in support of the Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli occupation jails.

