A warm community vibe: Gazans distribute lentil soup to passers by

The initiative was welcomed by the local community and taxi drivers who are among Gaza's lost earners.
February 6, 2023 at 2:18 pm | Published in: Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Mohammed Asad
February 6, 2023 at 2:18 pm
Palestinians distribute lentil soup to passers by, in Gaza on 6 February 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Two Palestinian youths in Gaza who work in a coffee stand, moved away from their traditional offering and made a large vat of lentil soup which they distributed to passers-by.

The community building project came to life as temperatures in the Strip dropped, and the men wanted to provide their countrymen a warm and traditional dish which would help them see through the day.

