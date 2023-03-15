Lebanon orders centre bank governor be detained

Lebanon's embattled central bank governor Riad Salameh was once again charged with corruption today after he did not attend a corruption probe hearing held by a local judge alongside European investigators after procedural objections by Salameh's lawyer, two sources told Reuters.

According to the judicial officials, Salameh, his brother Raja Salameh and an associate, Marianne Hoayek, were charged with corruption and ordered detained. Their assets were also frozen.

Salameh is being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries over alleged embezzlement of public funds. He has been charged in Lebanon, where judicial authorities postponed the session until tomorrow.

Last month, a Lebanese judge charged the Salameh brothers with embezzlement, money laundering, illicit enrichment, fraud and tax evasion and set a first hearing for Riad for today.

He denies the charges and says they are part of an attempt to scapegoat him for Lebanon's financial crisis.

