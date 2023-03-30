US denies Israel entry to visa waiver programme

Israel has not yet met the requirements to qualify for joining the US' Visa Waiver Program, the State Department said yesterday.

The occupation state does not allow people who hold both Palestinian and American citizenship to freely pass through its airports and enter the occupied West Bank, which Washington says is necessary for Israel to meet the reciprocal treatment condition for joining the programme that would allow Israelis to enter the United States without a visa.

Israel "still has important work to do in a short period of time to meet all program requirements" by the end of the fiscal year on 30 September, deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said Tel Aviv expects to meet the requirements in the coming months, but it is not clear whether Israel intends to change its approach toward dual nationals.

The United States has previously requested greater access to databases in Israel related to travelers to the country.

