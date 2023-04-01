Saudi Arabia announces $1M "Freedom of Expression" Art Award

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism announced on Friday the kingdom's inaugural Freedom of Expression Art Prize, presented in partnership with the banking giant HSBC and the pizza restaurant chain Papa Johns.

The winning artist will receive 3,753,760 Saudi Riyal (about $1 million). The Freedom of Expression Art Prize also includes a meet-and-greet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and a formal state banquet in honour of the winner. Artists with fewer than one million Instagram followers are not encouraged to apply.

A spokesman for the ministry told the online American arts magazine Hyperallergic that the kingdom wants to be seen as an international destination for art and culture.

Kanye West, Roman Polanski, and Carl Andre are among the artists shortlisted for the prize.

By honouring such artists, the kingdom hopes to send a message to the world that it has entered a new modern age for luxury tourists and businesspeople, the spokesman said.

