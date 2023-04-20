Israel seals off West Bank, besieged Gaza Strip for three days

Israeli occupation authorities have ordered the closure of the Occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for three days during celebrations of the occupation state's independence.

At midnight on Monday, all crossings to the West Bank and Gaza Strip are to be closed off to some four million Palestinians in the Territories, the Israeli army said in a statement.

The Israeli army said that the decision to close the Palestinian Territories came following a security evaluation and directions issued by the political level.

In March, Israel sealed off the Territories for several days during the Jewish Passover holiday.

Al-Haq, a human rights NGO based in Ramallah, said that the closure is considered illegal under international humanitarian law and may constitute a war crime.

"The closure does not only prohibit Palestinians from entering Israel. Instead, it also denies them access to Occupied East Jerusalem, and sets obstacles and hinders Palestinians' movement within the West Bank," a researcher at the NGO has said.

