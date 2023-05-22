The Shame League brings Asaad back into its barn

Since when do we expect anything more than a lifeless corpse that does not lift a finger in the face of the calamities and disasters occurring in its body that has been tainted with the blood of its people?

However, what's new now is that has rewarded a killer who murdered his people with explosive barrels and phosphorus clusters and displaced more than half of the Syrians across the world, leaving them to wander on their own in the Diaspora. He filled his prisons with tens of thousands of his people, and they are facing the worst types of torture and humiliation. After he destroyed the cities and demolished buildings on top of its inhabitants, he opened the doors to Syria wide to Russian and Iranian invasion to kill what is left of the Syrian people with planes and missiles loaded with phosphorous bombs.

The Shame League did not utter a word about the brutal massacres committed by the Syrian regime and its Iranian and Russian allies in Syria, nor about the scorched earth policy that Moscow adopted in its occupation of Syria. Instead, it challenged the Syrian people and provoked their feelings, hosting the murderer Bashar Al-Assad and receiving him as a conqueror in Jeddah.

READ: Syria conjoined twins living in Turkiye airlifted to Saudi Arabia for surgery

The return of the criminal Assad regime to the so-called Arab League and the hosting of the butcher Bashar Al-Assad at the Jeddah summit, was not the bullet of mercy that the League aimed at itself, but rather was the final nail in its coffin, as it had previously fired many bullets in its chest, making it clinically dead, and it has been in the recovery room, where they revive it whenever needed, or whenever their master at the White House commanded them to do so. This was the case during the rule of US President George Bush, Sr, in the aftermath of the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein, when all of the Arab countries gathered overnight at the order of a single man. This has never happened before nor after, for example, when the Israeli enemy invaded Lebanon in 1982 and 2006, or in its repeated attacks on the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was days before their shameful meeting in Jeddah, on the eve of the Flag March and the Zionist settlers' storming Al-Aqsa Mosque!

The Arab League did not bat an eye at the brutal massacres committed by the Israeli enemy against the Palestinians. Rather, it completely turned a blind eye to its building of settlements on the Occupied Palestinian lands and its unjust siege of the Gaza Strip and the starvation of its people. It said nothing regarding the Judaisation of Jerusalem and the digging of tunnels under Al-Aqsa Mosque, which endangers its safety. It felt nothing as it watched the Israeli occupation's plans infiltrate the Syrian airspace and fly freely in its skies since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution, and it was not shaken by the sound of its planes that infiltrated the Lebanese airspace, nor those that targeted sites on the Iraqi border!

The Arab League failed to prevent or respond to the American invasion of Iraq, and Iraq was lost before the eyes of the Arab League, and there is no doubt that this was the strongest bullet that killed it.

The Arab League was absent from the division of Sudan, and it did not make any effort or take any serious initiative to prevent the escalation of the Sudanese crisis and the division of the Arab country into two conflicting countries.

The League has completely disappeared from the Yemeni scene, as the ones driving its train and hosting the summit is the same party that invaded Yemen, destroyed it and committed brutal massacres in it, which the UN described as "the worst humanitarian disaster".

READ: Syria officials should be investigated for crimes against humanity, says HRW

The League did not get involved at all in the siege imposed on a member Arab country, Qatar, by five Arab countries who are also members of the Arab League.

Perhaps what happened in Yemen and the siege on Qatar is a fantasia or Arab mockery committed against the nation, with the cover of the Arab League. At the time when the Arab League was passing the betrayal of the UAE and Bahrain with their normalisation of relations with the Zionist enemy, without any punishment or even blame, it is turning a blind eye to Saudi Arabia and the UAE invading another member of the Arab League and besieging another Arab country.

Yes, the Arab League has never been known for its effectiveness in any Arab issue, and it never took firm stance against Trump's recognition of a unified Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel or it moving its embassy to Jerusalem. It also did nothing regarding the annexation of the Syrian Golan to Israel and did not resolve any conflicts between the Arab countries. Instead, it would further exacerbate it and ignite the Arab conflicts based on the policy of the axes that control it, and the supremacy or predominance of one axis over another, especially after the "counter-revolution" axis became dominant, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with their money, became the ones in control of it. They controlled the League's positions and their influence matched their money. The standards changed and the scales were tipped, with the compass being redirected from the historical constants of the Arab League, and the term "Zionist enemy" was erased from its dictionary. We have reached the point where we long for the days they would issue statements of denunciation and condemnation after every Israeli attack, which we had mocked at the time.

Despite the ineffectiveness of the Arab League in any of the vital issues of concern to the nation, it remained (theoretically) a unifying entity for the Arab countries, and a vivid expression of the Arab conscience, with the Palestinian cause as its strongest pillar and most important constant and principle, since its establishment, which coincided with the Palestinian tragedy. Palestine was its first pillar for unity and it is the reason for its survival for years, before it was assassinated by the neo–Arab Zionists who seized it.

In general, before for the Saudi-Emirati invasion of it, the Arab League was a compass for the basic issues that have an Arab consensus, foremost of which is the rejection of the Zionist occupation or normalisation with it and the establishment of the principle of boycotting Israel on every level, albeit theoretically. However, today, the Arab League has become an entity for Arab immorality, and it should be called the League of Israeli States.

READ: US probes claim air strike killed Syria civilian instead of Al-Qaeda leader

The Arab League was not a league bringing together the Arab nations, but rather a league for the Arab governments, which is why it has never been a thorn in the side of the enemies of the nation throughout its long history, spanning 75 years, since its establishment in March 1945, under the watchful eyes of the British occupation, and at the hands of its Foreign Minister, Anthony Eden. He delivered a speech in the British House of Commons, in February 1943, in which he said: "The British government would view with sympathy any move among the Arabs to promote their economic, cultural or political unity," after hinting to them, in a famous speech he made in 1941 in which he invited them to achieve this goal, and to help Her Majesty's government to strengthen the cultural, economic and political ties between the Arab countries.

Eden wanted to bribe the Arab countries, during World War II, to stand by the Allies in the ongoing battles between them and the Axis countries, by establishing a national entity of their own, far from their great Islamic entity, using, or rather, exploiting the instinct of ethnicities and cultures ingrained in nations, to fragment the Islamic nation and weaken it. He made tempting promises of complete independence and the right to self-determination, which evaporated as soon as they won the war.

There is a difference between the look of Eden's sympathy and the look of Balfour's sympathy, although they are issued from the same British eye but, in the end, they serve the same goal of sympathy. Balfour's look of sympathy established a national home for the Jews and established the Zionist state, while Eden's look of sympathy separated the Arabs from their Islamic identity and erected a wall separating them from the Islamic nation. This resulted in the Palestinian issue (the mother issue of the Islamic nation) being lost in their corridors, although it is originally a purely Islamic issue, not just an Arab issue, given its involvement of Islamic sanctities, most importantly Al-Aqsa Mosque which is significant to all Muslims.

The two British looks of sympathy serve the same path and achieve the same goal, for which Britain issued its ominous promise to establish a national homeland for the Jews in Palestine. As we known, it was not out of sympathy for the Jews, as they promoted, or out of belief in their cause, but rather, to achieve the supreme interests of Britain and the West, in general, and they called it the "guard dog". They planted this cancerous body to divide the Islamic nation and used it as a poisoned dagger in the side of the Caliphate state in order for the Arab regimes, that have become alienated from their Islamic surroundings, to play the role of guard dogs in the region, on behalf of them and the Crusader West, in exchange for preserving their thrones.

READ: From joy to dismay, Syrians split over Assads Arab League return

While the Shame League hammered the last nail into its coffin with its support of the regime of the butcher Bashar Al-Assad, then the regimes of shame will also soon hammer in this nail when the Arab people of the Arab Spring restore their revolutions and liberate themselves from the two usurping occupations: the regimes usurping the rule of their states and the Israeli state that usurps the land.

It is only a matter of time.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.