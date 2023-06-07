Sudan army bombs university campus killing 10 Congolese citizens

At least 10 Congolese citizens have been killed in an attack on a university campus in Khartoum.

The UN's High Commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said yesterday: "We are trying to reach survivors who have since fled and provide support."

"All civilians are in danger in Sudan. Guns must be silenced if lives are to be saved and aid delivered."

The Sudanese army bombed the campus of the International University of Africa on Sunday, said Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula.

Lutundula has asked the Sudanese government to explain what happened and to return the bodies.

Since the middle of April, the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have fought for control of the country, killing 1,800 people in the process.

Whilst some governments scrambled to evacuate their nationals as the fighting broke out, others were not able to leave.

More than 90,000 Syrian refugees escaped the war at home for Sudan and many were left stranded in their homes as the violence intensified.

Around one dozen Syrians have been killed, including Omar Arrata who was attacked by an armed group as he tried to leave Sudan.

Various ceasefires have failed to hold and at the end of May talks between the two sides in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, fell apart after both sides accused the other of violating the truces.

The UN said that almost 1.4 million people have now been displaced since the fighting started.

Earlier this week, the UN accused both warring parties in Sudan of killing civilians, attacking hospitals and committing serious violations against children.

Since the start of the conflict doctors have warned that the healthcare system is close to collapse, and the attacks are ongoing.

Doctors have reported that hospitals and medical centres have been looted by armed groups.

In the middle of May the Sudanese army destroyed the East Nile Hospital whilst carrying out air strikes on Khartoum, killing and injuring dozens of people.

